UP Board Half-Yearly Practical Exam Date Released, UPMSP Issues Guidelines to Exam Centres

Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh class 10 and class 12 boards 2022 exams, the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamika Shiksha Parishad (UPMP) has issued guidelines to the exam centres. The UPMP has also released the half-yearly practical exams dates on Wednesday.

The board has instructed government-aided schools to submit the details of physical resources like school infrastructure on the UPMSP portal. The last date to do so is November 27.

Read | 34 Medical Students from Odisha Test Covid-19 Positive, Physical Classes Suspended for 10 Days

School principals and management will be required to upload information regarding the facilities offered at the schools. The UPMSP high school and intermediate exams 2022 are scheduled to be held by the end of March 2022.

As per the official statement, the exam centres for UP board Class 10 and Class 12 exams 2022 will be allotted online through a computerised process. As per the guidelines, the exam centres must be easily reachable and should be well connected through the main road with at least 10 feet of breadth.

The facility of drinking water, as well as separate washrooms for girls and boys, must be available at every exam centre. Desktop with two computer operators, fire extinguishers and sand buckets in the school premises is also mandatory.

The committee constituted by DIOS has also been instructed to share the distance between schools through the Jio locations mobile app from the school premises by December 2.

The information uploaded by schools will be verified by the DIOS by December 9 and then updated on the board’s website by December 15. The registration for UPMSP board exams 2022 has already been closed and over 51 lakh students have registered. Out of the total, nearly 27.7 lakh students will appear for class 12 exams while 23.42 lakh will appear for class 10.

Practice exam date for half-yearly exams

This year, the board has also instructed the schools to upload the marks of classes 9 to 12 half-yearly examinations online on the official website by December 2021. It will be the first time when the schools will upload the UP board Class 10 and Class 12 half-yearly exam marks online.

Read Delhi to Reopen Schools, Colleges in Physical Mode from November 29

This year half-yearly exams for classes 9 to 12 have already been conducted from November 11- 15. Meanwhile, the new notification for the practice exams dates for the half-yearly exams has also been released on Wednesday. The particles will be conducted in the third week of November and masks should be uploaded on the official website for the half-yearly exams by the third week of December.

For these classes, it will be the first time the half-yearly exam will be held in a new pattern. As per the new pattern, the question paper of 70 marks in the written examination has been divided into two parts. About 30 percent marks of the question paper i.e. the first part of 20 marks will be based on multiple-choice questions. Candidates will have to answer it on the OMR sheet. Under the National Education Policy 2020, now the second part of the question paper of 70 marks (about 70 percent or 50 marks) will be descriptive questions, whose answers will be given on the traditional answer sheets according to the existing system. The main objective behind this is to make the students practice taking the exam on the OMR sheet.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.