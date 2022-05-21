UP Board High School, Inter Result: Why is it Delayed? When to Expect

This year, the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) had begun the high school, and inter practical exams after conducting the theory exams. The UP board practical exam has now been conducted in three phases following Covid-19 protocols. However, about 1.5 lakh students of UP Board 12th could not appear in the practical exam. For these students, the examination started from May 17, and concluded on May 20.

The UP classes 10 and 12 theory board exams 2022 were held in March-April. While the board is yet to announce the official date of the result, it is likely to be released in June. The main result of UP Board 10th and 12th examination will be prepared by adding the marks obtained in theory and practical.

The evaluation work of UP Board theory exam copies is over. With the completion of practical examinations on May 20, the process of creating the final result is likely to start soon. The results will be released once this process is completed. The UP Board Result 2022 will be available on the official websites — upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in, and upmspresults.up.nic.in.

Alternatively, the results can also be checked at News18.com to avoid website congestion on the day of the result.

More than 50 lakh students had appeared for the UP Board inter and high school examination this year. A total of 51,92 689 candidates had registered for the 10th and 12th exam out of which, 24,11,350 appeared for the UPMSP Inter examination and 27,81,654 for the HS. The exams were conducted at 8373 centers across the state, out of which 861 sensitive and 254 very sensitive examination centers were identified. As many as 2 crore 25 lakh copies were evaluated by the UP board within the first 16 days of evaluation.

