UP Board High School & Intermediate Results Likely to Be Declared on Saturday

The results for the Uttar Pradesh Board High School and Intermediate exams are expected to be announced on June 27.

Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma had earlier said the results can be expected between June 25 and June 27.

Sharma had earlier said that the correction of answer copies was hindered due to the lockdown.

As many as 56.11 lakh candidates were registered for the UP Board Exam of which 51 lakh appeared.

The high school exams were conducted in 12 working days from February 18 to March 3 and the intermediate exams in a span of 15 days. The evaluation of the copies started from March 16 but was stopped two days later due to the risk of coronavirus infection.

The UP Board earlier this month had released the date of 12th class practical exams, which were to be held on June 9-10. According to rough estimates, more than 20 lakh students took these exams.

In order to pass the UP Board High School and intermediate exams, students should score a minimum of 35% marks. However, a provision for compartmental examination has also been made for unsuccessful students. Last year, 70.2% students passed the Intermediate Board Exams while in high school the pass percentage stood at 80.7%.