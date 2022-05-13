UP Board Inter, High School Evaluation Completed, Know When to Check UPMSP 10th, 12th Result

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has completed the evaluation process of the UP Inter or 12th as well as the high school or 10th board exams. The evaluation process started on April 20 and has been completed within a month. Now, over 50 lakh students are anticipating their results. The UP board inter and high school result. While the board is yet to announce official dates, it is likely that the results will be released by the third week of June.

As many as 2 crore 25 lakh copies were evaluated by the UP board within the first 16 days of evaluation. A total of 51,92 689 candidates had registered for the 10th and 12th exam. Out of which 24,11,350 appeared for the UPMSP Inter examination and 27,81,654 for the HS. The exams were conducted at 8373 centers across the state, out of which 861 sensitive and 254 very sensitive examination centers were identified. It was held from March 24 to April 13

Once released, the exam results will be available on the official website — upmsp.edu.in.

While the 10th exam had ended earlier, the 12th exam was supposed to end on April 12, but their was a leak of the Intermediate English paper on March 30. Hence, it had to be conducted again on April 13 at 24 districts. The class 12 exams were to be held in 15 working days, but the examinations could be completed one day late from the schedule due to the question paper leak.

Further, 12 questions asked across all subjects for the UP board intermediate exam 2022 were out of syllabus. The board has decided to award full marks to the students in those questions. A few of the subjects have high marks that would be awarded to the students even if they had not answered them. The history paper for class 12 with the paper code 321EP had out-of-syllabus questions for a total of 44 marks. Students would pass the exam of this subject even if they left the answer sheets blank.

To clear the class 12 or UP board inter exams as well as UP High School or 10th exa,s students need to score a minimum of 33 per cent marks in each subject as well as in aggregate. Last year, the board recorded its highest pass percentage of 97.88 in class 12 results. As many as 97.88 per cent of science stream students cleared the exam, 97.22 per cent commerce students, and 97.92 per cent of humanities students. For high school students too, the pass percentage was the highest ever at 99.53 per cent.

