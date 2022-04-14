UP Board Inter, High School Exam Checking After April 20, Results Likely by May at upmsp.edu.in

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parisahd (UPMSP) completed the 10th, 12th board exams on Wednesday, April 13. It is expected that the evaluation of the copies will be started soon. The work of evaluation of answer sheets will start after April 20. The UP board result is likely to be released in the last week of May or the first week of June. Once released, the UP board exam results will be available on the official website — upmsp.edu.in.

Although the exam was supposed to end on April 12, however, due to leak of the Intermediate English paper on March 30, the exam was conducted again on April 13 at 24 districts. The UP Board’s exams were held from March 24 to April 13. The class 10 exams were to be held in the first 12 working days and intermediate in 15 working days, but the examinations could be completed one day late from the schedule.

This year, more than four lakh candidates did not appear for the exam due to various reasons. The UP board will release the final figures in this regard soon.

A total of 51,92 689 candidates registered for the 10th and 12th exam. Out of the total, 27,81,654 students had registered for 10th and 24,11,350 for 12th examination. The exam was conducted at 8373 centers across the state, out of which 861 sensitive and 254 very sensitive examination centers were identified.

This year, the examination was conducted for the 100th time in the history of the UP Board. The UP Board Act was made in 1921, while the examinations were held for the first time in 1923. In the first board examination of 1923, only 5,655 candidates had appeared in high school and 89 in intermediate exam.

Due to the elections in UP this year, the board exam was delayed. Strict security arrangements were made this time at the UP Board exam centres to prevent cheating. The exam syllabus was also reduced.

