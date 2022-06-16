UP Board Inter, High School Result Dates: When to Check UPMSP Marksheets, What We Know So Far

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will be announcing the Class 10 and Class 12 results anytime soon. Even though there is no official announcement, it is being expected that the results can be announced as early as June 17. The exact dates can be expected soon after the UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has asked authorities to declare results on time.

Over 52 lakh students are awaiting their board exam results under UP Board. A total of 27.8 lakh students were from Class 10 and around 24.1 lakh were from Class 12. The Class 10 exams were held from March 24 to April 13 and the Class 12 exams were conducted from March 24 to April 13. Now, with most boards announcing their results, UP Board too is expected to announce result dates shortly.

Read | UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2022: Know How to Calculate UPMSP Inter, High School Percentage

Those who appeared in the UP Board class 10 and class 12 exams will be able to check their marks on the official websites- upmsp.edu.in, and upresults.nic.in once available. To check UP board results, one will need to use their roll numbers and school codes. Results will also be available at News18.com. To check score here directly, students need to fill the form below –

For both classes, 30 per cent of the syllabus was removed yet there were some questions from the excluded portions in the exams. In this regard, it has been decided that all students will be given bonus marks for each question asked outside the syllabus.

Last year, a record number of students passed UP Board as the results were calculated based on an alternative mode of assessment. For high school students, the pass percentage was at the highest ever as 99.53 per cent and among inter students, the pass percentage was at 97.88 per cent. In 2020, as many as 83 per cent of students passed class 10 UP Board exams and 74 per cent passed class 12.

The main or final result of UP Board 10th and 12th exams will be prepared by adding the marks obtained in theory as well as practical for both classes 10 and 12. To pass the exam, students need to score a minimum of 33 per cent marks in each of the subjects as well as overall. Based on the final marks, the UPMSP will create the merit list. Once the results will be declared, the toppers list will also be released.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.