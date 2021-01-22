UP Board Intermediate Practical Exams to Begin from February 3

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has finally taken a decision on Uttar Pradesh Board Class 12 practical examinations. The UP Board Class 12 practical examinations will be held in two phases. The first phase will start from February 3 to February 12 and the second phase will be held between February 13 to February 22. The first phase will be held in Agra, Saharanpur, Bareilly, Lucknow, Jhansi, Chitrakoot, Faizabad, Azamgarh, Devipatan and Basti divisions; while the second phase of the exam will be conducted in Aligarh, Meerut, Moradabad, Kanpur, Prayagraj, Mirzapur, Varanasi and Gorakhpur. Over 5.6 million students are scheduled to appear for the upcoming practical exams that are being conducted by the UP Board. Till now, the schedule of the examination has not been announced by the concerned authorities.

A report published in Hindustan Times asserts that UP board secretary Divya Kant Shukla has said that 50% of the marks will be evaluated by the internal evaluators while the remaining 50% will be given by external evaluators. Furthermore, principals of examination centres have been told to strictly conduct the practical exam under CCTV camera vigil and save the recordings of the same. In terms of examinees, there has not been a very significant change in the number in comparison to last year.

The secretary revealed that approximately 5.61 million students had registered for the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad last year. The number this year is less by 31,000 for high school students. However, on the brighter side, the number of candidates for the intermediate exams has increased by 23,000. He said, “In high school, 29,94,312 students have registered, of which 16,74,022 are male and 13,20,290 female. In Intermediate, 26,09,501 candidates have applied, of which 14,73,771 are male and 11,35,730 female.

In 2020, as many as 2.586 million students were registered in the intermediate examination while the number for high school stood at 3.025 million. Last year, high school exams and class 12 exams were completed in 12 days and 15 days respectively.

Due to the circumstances this year there will be no practical exam for class 10. The students will be evaluated on the basis of their project work.