UP Board Postpones Class 10, 12 Exams, Schools, College Shut till May 15

Amid the growing cases of Coronavirus, Yogi Adityanath-led UP Government has decided to postpone the UP board exams. The new dates for UP Board Exams are not yet announced. According to the officials, the new dates for conducting the UP Board exams will be announced only after the coronavirus pandemic is controlled in the state.

This is the second time the UP board exams have been postponed this year. The board examinations were to be held from April 24. But after the Allahabad High Court’s decision regarding reservation in panchayat elections, the examinations were postponed on the appeal of the Election Commission. After this, a new date sheet of examinations was released from 8 May.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath decided to postpone the UP Board exams again after a review meeting with Team-11 on Thursday. He said that when the situation improves, new dates will be considered in May. He also ordered to close schools and colleges in the state till May 15.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Central Government canceled the CBSE High School examination, while the intermediate examinations were postponed. After the decision of the Central Government, Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma had also indicated postponing the examinations of UP Board.

“It is not easy to take decisions in the context of UP. Prayagraj’s board of Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Council is the largest educational board in the world, in which about 56-57 lakh students of high school and intermediate appear every year. Our examinations were scheduled from April 24, which had been scheduled from May 8 in view of corona infection,” he had said.

The UP Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma also said, “Unfortunately there are about 19 officers associated with the board examinations, 17 of them are infected and they are all in hospitals. Additional chief secretary, three special secretaries, joint secretary, director, and all the five deputy directors are infected.”

