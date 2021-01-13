UP Board Records Over 51 Lakh Student Admissions for Classes 9 and 11

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad or the UP Board had extended the last date for admissions in classes 9 and 11. This was the fourth time that the UP board had to extend the date in the wake of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. A board official has mentioned that a total of 51,13,568 students have taken admission in class 9 and class 11 for the academic session 2020-2021 so far.

Divya Kant Shukla, secretary, Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, told the Hindustan Times, “An additional 1,75,252 children have taken admission after the last date for advance registration of admissions in these classes was extended for the fourth time from October 31, 2020 to January 10, 2021.”

Emphasising on how the extension in last date has proved to be beneficial, he asserted that by October 31, only 49,38,316 students could enrol but by end of the January deadline, 51,13,568 students had sought admissions in class 9 and class 11 for the 2020-2021 academic session. These enrolments have taken place in over 28 thousand Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad affiliated schools across the state.

Prayagraj-headquartered UP Board has released an official data that clearly mentions that 28,24,012 students have been admitted in class nine. Out of the total,15,68,275 are boys and 12,55,737 are girls. As for class 11,22,89,556 students have taken admission including 12,37,284 boys and 10,52,272 girls.

The number of admissions that have taken place for this academic session is lesser in comparison to the last year. The teachers and school administration had anticipated the drop because of the novel coronavirus pandemic. The authorities mention that this is because many people who were to take admission would have been belonging to the rural areas. Ever since the pandemic broke, the financial condition of those living there has only deteriorated.

The total drop in admissions this year is by 2,14,805. Last year, 53,28,373 children were admitted to class 9 and class 11.