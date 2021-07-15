UP Board Releases Academic Calendar For 2021-22 Session

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has released the academic calendar for 2021-22 session. Some major changes have been made in this year’s calendar. Those who register for Class 10 and Class 12 UP board exams 2022, will have to appear for it in March 2022. The pre-board exam for both the classes have been scheduled in February and the practical exams for both Class 11 and Class 12 will be held in two phases in January.

As per the 9-page academic calendar, internal assessments for students of Class 9 and Class 10 will be held in August, October and January. Further, a new monthly exam system has been introduced by the board this year. The marks of these exams will be uploaded on the official UPMSP website on a regular basis. The monthly exam is going to be in the Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) format.

Reports suggest that students in this academic year will have to appear for monthly exams, quarterly exams, half-yearly exams and final Board exams. The internal assessment will be held every alternate month and the result will be submitted to the Board. UPMSP has asked schools to complete the Class 10 and Class 12 syllabus by January 15 while the syllabus for Class 9 and Class 11 will have to be finished by January 31.

As of now all schools in the state of Uttar Pradesh are shut due to the ongoing Covid-19 situation. Board exams for both Class 10 and Class 12 were not held this year due to the same reason.

In 2021 a total of 56,03,813 students had registered for UPMSP Board Examination. Out of this 29,94,312 students were of Class 12 and 26,09,501 students were of Class 10. Till now there is no official update regarding the UPMSP result of 2021 for Class 10 and Class 12. However, all registered students have been asked to regularly monitor the official website.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here