Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

EDUCATION-CAREER

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #IPL2020#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18 » Education and Career
1-min read

UP Board Releases Admit Card for UPMSP 10th, 12th Compartment Exams at upmsp.edu.in

There is no difference in the passing criteria. The person giving the exam will have to obtain a minimum of 30 percent in each subject as well as overall.

Trending Desk

Updated:September 26, 2020, 6:59 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
UP Board Releases Admit Card for UPMSP 10th, 12th Compartment Exams at upmsp.edu.in
Image for representation.

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has released the admit card for compartment exam. The compartment exam will be held on October 3. The Uttar Pradesh Board has released it on their official website at upmsp.edu.in.

It must be noted that no person will be allowed to enter the exam hall without producing the admit card. What is special this year is that students of class 12 have also been permitted to give the compartment exam.

The examination will be conducted in two shifts. The first shift will be from 8:00 am to 11:15 am while the second shift will commence from 2 pm and will go on till 5:15 pm. The students can refer to the date sheet also by visiting the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad official website at upmsp.edu.in.

The compartment exam is basically a second chance for those students who have not managed to clear one or two papers in the board examinations. In order to pass the exam that they have failed in the mainboard, the student is expected to appear for this exam and clear the same.

There is no difference in the passing criteria. The person giving the exam will have to obtain a minimum of 30 percent in each subject as well as overall.

How to download the admit card -

  • Step 1: Visit at upmsp.edu.in

  • Step 2: On the homepage, search for an option that reads ‘Admit Card’

  • Step 3: You will be taken to a new page wherein you will be asked to fill in your details. After carefully, filling the details asked, hit the submit button

  • Step 4: A new page consisting of your admit card will open

  • Step 5: Download and take a print of the admit card

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
Loading