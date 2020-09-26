UP Board Releases Admit Card for UPMSP 10th, 12th Compartment Exams at upmsp.edu.in

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has released the admit card for compartment exam. The compartment exam will be held on October 3. The Uttar Pradesh Board has released it on their official website at upmsp.edu.in.

It must be noted that no person will be allowed to enter the exam hall without producing the admit card. What is special this year is that students of class 12 have also been permitted to give the compartment exam.

The examination will be conducted in two shifts. The first shift will be from 8:00 am to 11:15 am while the second shift will commence from 2 pm and will go on till 5:15 pm. The students can refer to the date sheet also by visiting the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad official website at upmsp.edu.in.

The compartment exam is basically a second chance for those students who have not managed to clear one or two papers in the board examinations. In order to pass the exam that they have failed in the mainboard, the student is expected to appear for this exam and clear the same.

There is no difference in the passing criteria. The person giving the exam will have to obtain a minimum of 30 percent in each subject as well as overall.

How to download the admit card -