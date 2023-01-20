UP Board Releases New Exam Pattern for Class 10

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has announced that the high school (Class 10) board exams will have a modified question paper pattern. According to the revised pattern, the question paper will be divided into two parts. The descriptive section will comprise questions worth 50 marks, while the remaining 20 marks will be allotted to the objective multiple-choice questions (MCQ) section.

Students will be required to answer these questions by filling up an optical mark recognition (OMR) sheet. The OMR sheet will be evaluated using computers and making mistakes in marking answers could result in the entire sheet being invalidated or rejected.

The board has now published a sample OMR sheet alongside instructions on how to fill it out to answer objective questions in the exam.

UPMSP Class 10 board exams: Instructions

- Students must only use blue or black ballpoint pens to highlight the correct answer in the OMR sheet.

- To answer the question, one must fully colour in the circle the colour containing the chosen option corresponding to the question number. Remember to only fill in within the border of the circle.

- Do not overwrite or cut any option. Do not use a whitener to blot out wrong answers, as this might lead to the answer sheet getting rejected.

- Do not make any other mark on the OMR sheet apart from blotting out the circles.

- Only fill in one option for any of the questions because there is only one right answer.

-You can view the sample OMR sheet and instructions in the official notice published on the board’s website at upmsp.edu.in.

The UP board had already conducted exams for Class 9 using OMR sheets in the previous academic year, 2021-2022. The Uttar Pradesh class 10 board exams will commence on February 16 this year. The official notification has stated that these exams will be held in two shifts. The first shift will start at 8 am in the morning and last till 11:15 am. The afternoon shift will begin at 2 pm and conclude at 5:30 pm. The schedule for the same can be found on the board’s official website.

