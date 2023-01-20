CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#BiggBoss16#HockeyWorldCup#Budget2023#IndvsNZ
Home » News » education-career » UP Board Releases New Exam Pattern for Class 10
1-MIN READ

UP Board Releases New Exam Pattern for Class 10

By: Education and Careers Desk

Trending Desk

Last Updated: January 20, 2023, 18:33 IST

New Delhi, India

Students will be required to answer questions by filling up an optical mark recognition (OMR) sheet (Representative image)

Students will be required to answer questions by filling up an optical mark recognition (OMR) sheet (Representative image)

The descriptive section will comprise questions worth 50 marks, while the remaining 20 marks will be allotted to the objective multiple-choice questions (MCQ) section

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has announced that the high school (Class 10) board exams will have a modified question paper pattern. According to the revised pattern, the question paper will be divided into two parts. The descriptive section will comprise questions worth 50 marks, while the remaining 20 marks will be allotted to the objective multiple-choice questions (MCQ) section.

Students will be required to answer these questions by filling up an optical mark recognition (OMR) sheet. The OMR sheet will be evaluated using computers and making mistakes in marking answers could result in the entire sheet being invalidated or rejected.

The board has now published a sample OMR sheet alongside instructions on how to fill it out to answer objective questions in the exam.

Read | UP Records Highest Enrolment in Schools: ASER Report

UPMSP Class 10 board exams: Instructions

- Students must only use blue or black ballpoint pens to highlight the correct answer in the OMR sheet.

- To answer the question, one must fully colour in the circle the colour containing the chosen option corresponding to the question number. Remember to only fill in within the border of the circle.

- Do not overwrite or cut any option. Do not use a whitener to blot out wrong answers, as this might lead to the answer sheet getting rejected.

- Do not make any other mark on the OMR sheet apart from blotting out the circles.

- Only fill in one option for any of the questions because there is only one right answer.

-You can view the sample OMR sheet and instructions in the official notice published on the board’s website at upmsp.edu.in.

The UP board had already conducted exams for Class 9 using OMR sheets in the previous academic year, 2021-2022. The Uttar Pradesh class 10 board exams will commence on February 16 this year. The official notification has stated that these exams will be held in two shifts. The first shift will start at 8 am in the morning and last till 11:15 am. The afternoon shift will begin at 2 pm and conclude at 5:30 pm. The schedule for the same can be found on the board’s official website.

Read all the Latest Education News here

About the Author
Education and Careers Desk
A team of reporters, writers and editors brings you news, analyses and information on college and school admissions, board and competitive exams, care...Read More
Tags:
  1. Board Exams 2023
  2. Education News
  3. UPMSP
first published:January 20, 2023, 18:33 IST
last updated:January 20, 2023, 18:33 IST
Read More