Up Board Releases Revised Schedule of Advance Registration For Class 9 To 12

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has released the schedule of registration for classes 10 and 12 UP Board Exam 2022. In the latest notification issued by the board on August 18, the advance registration schedule for classes 9 and 11 has been given too. Students can visit the official website of the board — upmsp.edu.in to get more information on the advance registration dates. The board has extended the deadline for advance registration of classes 9 and 11 and registration for regular and private students of classes 10 and 12.

Read the official notification here : https://upmsp.edu.in/Downloads/DP-255_Regesration.pdf

In its official notice, the board said that the Covid-19 pandemic affected the earlier schedule of the registration and hence the schedule for the same has been revised. The board has requested all the students to fill the registration forms. The board has also directed the principals of the schools to follow the Covid-19 safety protocol at the schools during the advance registration process for the academic year 2021-22.

Here is the full Schedule of registration for board exams 2022 for regular and private students of classes 10 and 12.

- September 15: Last date to accept admission and submit registration fee by the principal of the institutes

- September 22: Last date to pay fee in the Treasury through challan by the principals

- October 6: Last date to upload documents of examination fee and academic details on the official website of UPMSP

- October 9: Last date to deposit examination fee with a late fee of Rs 100

- October 10 to 13: With late fee submission document, last date to upload required details on the official website

- October 14 to 20: Duration to make changes/correct details on the official website

- October 25: The last date to submit a copy of the treasury letter to regional offices

Schedule for Classes 9 and 11:

- September 15: The last date of admission for students in classes 9 and 11

- October 6: The last date to pay an advance registration fee of Rs 50 through challan in the treasury

- October 7 to 9: Duration for schools to check details of students

- October 10 to 17: Correcting/making changes in the uploaded details of students

- October 25: Final date for submission of a copy of the Treasury letter to regional office

