UP Board Result 2020 Date: UPMSP to Release 10th, 12th Scores Tomorrow at 12pm upmsp.edu.in; How to Check

UP 10th, 12th Board Results 2020 | The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is all set to announce long-awaited high school and intermediate UP Board 10th and UP Board 12th results on June 27 (tomorrow) at 12:00 pm. The UP Board will announce the results on its official website at upmsp.edu.in. In a bid to ensure that students who pass the board exams face no difficulties in taking admissions post result announcement, the Uttar Pradesh Board is considering to issue the digitally signed e-marksheets to its Class 10 and Class 12 students this year.

The e-marksheets will carry the digital signature of UP Board Secretary for legal validation. Once the situation normalises, the hardcopy of the marksheets will be made available to students in their respective schools.

Students can directly check their UP board 10th and 12th result 2020 here:

How to check UP Board 10th and 12th result 2020:

Step 1: Visit the websites at upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in or upmspresults.up.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link that reads UP Board Result 2020 Class 10 or UP Board Result 2020 Class 12

Step 3: Key in your roll number and other login in credentials

Step 4: Press enter and your result with subject wise score will be displayed on your screen.

Students are required to score a minimum of 35% marks to pass the exam for a subject. Those who score less than 35% marks in any subject will have to appear for compartment test. The dates for the compartment exams will be announced later by the board.

Meanwhile, the e-marksheets consisting digital signature of the UP Board secretary and a photograph of the student will be distributed through the principals of the respective schools of the students after two-three days of result announcement. This will help the students, especially for Class 12 students, to use online marksheets for all official purposes like admissions or jobs till the hardcopy is given to them, the official explained.