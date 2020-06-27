Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

UP Board Result 2020: Here’s How to Check UPMSP 10th, 12th Results Today at 12 Noon at upresults.nic.in

UP Board Result 2020: The UP Board 10th and 12th results will be released today (June 27). Once the Uttar Pradesh Board announces the result, it will be available on the official website at upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in and upmspresults.up.nic.in.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 27, 2020, 8:08 AM IST
UP Board Result 2020: Here’s How to Check UPMSP 10th, 12th Results Today at 12 Noon at upresults.nic.in
(Image: News18.com)

UP Board Result 2020 | Around 59.6 lakh students will receive their results 2020 as the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad is set to announce the UPMSP Class 10 and Class 12 Board Results. According to state Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma, the Uttar Pradesh matric and intermediate results will be declared on June 27 (today) at 12 noon. Once the Uttar Pradesh Board announces the result, it will be available on the official website upmsp.edu.in. However, the students can also check their results on other websites such as upresults.nic.in and upmspresults.up.nic.in.

The students will be provided the marksheet 10 days after the declaration of the result. As stated by the UP Board earlier, each student needs to score a minimum 35% marks to qualify a subject in both Higher Secondary and Senior Secondary Examination. If he/she fails to get 35% marks in any subject, the student will have to appear for the UPMSB Class 10, 12 Compartment Exam 2020, to be conducted later.

Students can directly check their UP Board results for both classes 10 and 12 by filling up the slots below:

UP Board Class 10, 12 Result 2020: Follow these steps to check your marks

  • Step 1: Visit the official website of the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad at upmsp.edu.in

  • Step 2: To check the UP Board Class 10 Results 2020, click on the direct link for Higher Secondary Result

  • Step 3: To check the UP Board Class 12 Results 2020, click on the direct link for Senior Secondary Result

  • Step 4: On the log-in place, enter the required credentials including name, date of birth and roll number

  • Step 5: Your scorecard and result for UPMSB Class 10,12 Exam Results 2020 will appear online

The Uttar Pradesh Board class 10th exam began on February 18 and concluded on March 3, whereas class 12th exams were concluded on March 6.

