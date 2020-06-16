UP Board Result 2020: Uttar Pradesh Board Class 10 and 12 Results to be Released on June 27 at upmsp.edu.in

UP Board Results 2020 | The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will announce the UP Board results 2020 for Class 10 and 12 on June 27 at 12:30 pm. The Uttar Pradesh Board or UPMSP will announce the result on it official website at upmsp.edu. This year, the announcement of UP Board High School and UP Board Inter results was delayed due to the outbreak of coronavirus. Approximately, a total of 65 lakhs students appeared for both Class 10th and 12th board exams, which began in February.

According to a report, state Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma had said that the UP Board result 2020 date has been decided and it will be announced on June 27. This year, the UP board exams for class 10th were held between February 18 and March 3, while exams for class 12th began on February 18 and ended on March 6.

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, Prayagraj (UPMSP) usually announces the UP Board Result every year in the month of April or May, but this year, the result announcement got delayed due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

How to Check UP Board High School and Intermediate Result 2020

Step 1. Log onto upmsp.edu.in.

Step 2. Look for the link which says UP Board Result 2020 Class 10 or UP Board Result 2020 Class 12

Step 3. Enter your roll number

Step 4. Click on the button to check results

Here is how you can check you class 10th and 12th results via SMS

For class 10th - SMS - UP10 ROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263

For class 12 - SMS - UP12 ROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263

The evaluation of exam papers were conducted only in 'green zones' while it was put on hold in 'orange and red zones' as categorised by the government to contain the further spread of Covid-19.

Board of High School and Intermediate Education Uttar Pradesh, also known as Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) was set up in the year 1921 at Prayagraj as a separate directorate and autonomous examining authority.