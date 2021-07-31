UP Board Result 2021 Highest Ever Pass Percentage, Girls Outshine Boys

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Parishad (UPMSP) on Saturday recorded its highest pass percentage of 97.88 percentage in this year’s class 12 results with girls outshining boys by a slender margin of 0.41 per cent.

The pass percentage of girls jumped by 16.44 per cent in 2021 from 81.96 per cent in 2020 to this year’s 98.4 per cent. Boys reported a massive increase in performance from 68.88 per cent last year to 97.47 this year, making the increase in the pass percentage of 28.59 per cent.

The overall pass percentage of both girls and boys from last year’s result increased by 23.25 per cent in 2021.

A total of 26,10,247 candidates registered themselves for UP Board class 12 exams this year: 14,74,317 male 11,35,930 female.

As many as 97.88 per cent of students in the Science stream have cleared the exam, 97.22 per cent of commerce students, and 97.92 per cent of humanities.

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Parishad (UPMSP) declared the UP Board Class 12 on Saturday on its official website upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in. The results come on the last date of the deadline set by the Supreme Court for the announcement of class 12 results of the various board.

Earlier, the board had decided to cancel the physical examination process this year in wake of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. A new assessment was designed to award marks to students. Under this new evaluation scheme, 50 per cent weightage was given to class 10 marks, while class 11 results get 40 percentage weightage. The remaining 10 per cent will be based on the internal examinations of class 12.

UP Board Pass Percentage of Last Four Years

Last year, the results were declared in June after several delays from its original expected release in April due to the outbreak of the COVID-19. The exams were concluded by March 6, 2020. The overall passing percentage of UP board result in 2020 showed signs of improvement as it moved to 74.63 per cent from 70.02 per cent in 2019.

Girls outshined boys in the results for both the years. While the passing percentage of girls was 81.96 per cent in 2020, 76.46 per cent of girls were declared pass in 2019. For boys, the passing percentage was 64.40 per cent in 2019, however, the 2020 results showed some improvement and moved up to 68.88 per cent.

Previously, class 12 UP board results of 2018 showed a sharp decline from 2017 and came down to 74.43 per cent from 82.5 per cent. While girls’ passing percentage came down to 78.81 percentage in 2018 from 86.50 per cent in 2017. The number was at 67.36 per cent for boys from the previous year’s 76.75. However, this drastic downfall in the passing percentage was attributed to strict measures to check cheating in the board exams.

Deputy Chief Minister Congratulates Students

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister, Dr Dinesh Sharma congratulated the students of Class 10 and 12 students and wished them a bright future. Congratulating the students for their hard work, he said that today’s student is the country’s future. “Our students have reaped the rewards for working hard despite facing difficult times due to Corona," he said. Hailing the students of UP Board for being talented and energetic, he said he hopes that based on their talent and skills, the students will bring glory to the country and their state in the world in the coming time.

In bids to encourage students, he also said, “No one has to be disappointed but consider the result as a stage in life and keep moving forward with hard work. A future full of limitless possibilities awaits you."

Dr Sharma said that the government is working on polishing the young talents and making them capable of service to the nation.

For this purpose, the government has also changed the syllabus so that the students of the state can also become capable of competing with the students of other boards of the country, a government release said.

