1-min read

UP Board Result: UPMSP 10th, 12th Result 2020 Declared at results.nic.in: Check Full Merit List Here

UP Board Result | The UPMSP UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2020 was announced by state Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma through a press conference.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 27, 2020, 5:22 PM IST
UP Board Result: UPMSP 10th, 12th Result 2020 Declared at results.nic.in: Check Full Merit List Here
(Image: News18.com)

UP Board Result 2020 | The UP Board Result 2020 has been released today and so is the UP Board Class 10th, 12th Result 2020 merit list. The UPMSP UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2020 was announced by state Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma through a press conference. Students will receive digitally signed marksheets within three days from now. The UP Board Result 2020 e-marksheets will be issued with a digital signature of examination authority. The decision was taken keeping in mind the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. This would help the students to pursue further studies without any issue. This year, for Class 10, 11,18,914 girls students have cleared the examination whereas 11,90,888 boys have passed the UP Board 10th board exam 2020. Overall passing percentage for High School is 87.29%. On the other hand, 10,91,804 girls and 13,92,675 boys have cleared the UP 12th board examination. The passing percentile for Intermediate exams stand at 74.63%.

UPMSP 10th Result 2020 Toppers:

1. Ria Jain - 96.67 %

2. Abhmanyu Verma - 95.83%

3. Yogesh Pratap Singh - 95.33%

Uttar Pradesh UPMSP 12th Board Result 2020 Toppers:

1. Anurag Malik - 97%

2. Pranjal Singh - 96%

3.Utkarsh Shukla - 94.80%

Candidates whose name is not on the merit list can check their UP 10th Result 2020, UP 12th Result 2020 on upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in, upmspresults.up.nic.in, results.nic.in, examresults.net.

In case you are facing a rough internet connections at home the check UP Board Result 2020 via SMS

SMS - UP12ROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263

SMS - UP12ROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263

Loading