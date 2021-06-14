UPMSP UP Board 10th, 12th Result Soon, No Merit This Year

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced that there will be no merit list for the students of classes 10 and 12, whose board exams have been cancelled this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The guidelines regarding the evaluation process of the students will soon be released. The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is likely to declare the board exam results 2021 soon. This time the board has been asked to not release the merit list.

माध्यमिक शिक्षा परिषद की हाईस्कूल व इंटरमीडिएट परीक्षाओं के संबंध में गाइडलाइंस शीघ्र तय कर परीक्षाफल तैयार किया जाए।इस बार 10वीं व 12वीं की परीक्षाओं का सम्यक आयोजन न होने के कारण परीक्षाफल की मेरिट लिस्ट न बनाई जाए: #UPCM श्री @myogiadityanath जी — CM Office, GoUP (@CMOfficeUP) June 13, 2021

Adityanath on Sunday held a meeting with officials of the education department and UP board. According to media reports, he advised the officials to issue the policy for mark calculation for the cancelled 10th and 12th board exams soon. He also said that the students who want to improve their marks will also be given an opportunity to appear for the exam when the COVID-19 situation improves in the state.

In the meeting, Adityanath said that all the colleges and institutions should start the new academic session from the month of September and release the results by August 31. At the same time, examinations in technical educational institutions should be conducted in online mode.

The Uttar Pradesh secondary education department had sought suggestions from the general public on how to prepare the board results this year. June 10 was the last day for submitting the suggestions.

On June 7, UPMSP held a meeting with representatives of government, principals of unaided and private schools, and parents’ associations to discuss their suggestions regarding the marking policy for 10th and 12th students. The meeting was presided over by Aradhana Shukla, additional chief secretary, secondary education.

It was suggested in the meeting that Class 12 students should be awarded final marks on the basis of their Class 12 pre-board exam and Class 11 half yearly examination and annual examination performance. For calculation of Class 10 marks, the Class 9 and Class 10 pre-board examinations should be considered for preparing the result.

