UP Board Scrutiny Results 2020 Declared; Check Region-wise Scores Here

The UP Board Scrutiny Results 2020 for Class 10 and Class 12 of the Uttar Pradesh Board have been declared by the Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Council. The UP education council declared the results on Tuesday. The results are available on the official website of the UP Board at upmsp.edu.in. The UP Board scrutiny results 2020 have been declared for five regions — Varanasi, Meerut, Gorakhpur, Bareilly and Prayagraj.

Steps you need to follow to check the UP Board scrutiny results 2020 -

Step 1: Visit the website at upmsp.edu.in

Step 2: Scroll down on the homepage

Step 3: There will be a red-coloured tab with scrutiny result written on it

Step 4: You will see high school and intermediate written in that section

Step 5: The results have been declared on the basis of region so you can download the PDF file of your region written next to your class

Step 6: Look for your roll number in the PDF file of your region

Alternately, you can also directly check UP Board scrutiny results for class 10th by clicking on the name of your region here —

1. Gorakhpur

2. Varanasi

3. Prayagraj

4. Bareilly

5. Meerut

The direct links for checking class 12th UP Board scrutiny results are here and you can click on the name of your region to check if your result has changed —

1. Gorakhpur

2. Varanasi

3. Prayagraj

4. Bareilly

5. Meerut

If your number appears in the UP Board Class 10, 12 scrutiny results 2020, this means that your marks have changed after scrutiny. Your updated marks will be displayed in the new marksheet issued by the board after a few days.

Those students who had applied for scrutiny but their roll numbers are not present in these documents should know that there is no change in their marks.

The results for other regions will be available soon on the website at upmsp.edu.in by the board. Recently, results for improvement and compartment exams for classes 10 and 12 were also declared.

The registration for admissions in UP Board classes 9 and 11 has been extended by the board till October 31. Earlier, the last date for registration was September 21.