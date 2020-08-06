Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

UP Board Starts Application Process for UPMSP Compartmental Exams; Last Date to Apply Till Aug 20

Students who want to apply cannot do so directly. They will have to inform their respective schools, which will submit application forms on their behalf by visiting the official website of the UP Board at upmsp.edu.in.

Trending Desk

Updated:August 6, 2020, 12:02 PM IST
UP Board Starts Application Process for UPMSP Compartmental Exams; Last Date to Apply Till Aug 20
Representative image.

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has begun the application process for improvement or compartmental exams. Those who have failed in one or more subjects can apply for the exams. Students who want to apply cannot do so directly. They will have to inform their respective schools, which will submit application forms on their behalf by visiting the official website of the UP Board at upmsp.edu.in. The application process started on Wednesday and will continue till August 20.

From this year, the UP Board has decided to conduct compartmental exams for Class 12. The UPMSP until now has conducted compartmental exams for Class 10.

The UP Board has advised schools to call students only for urgent official work and that should be done adhering to social distancing norms.

High school students will be charged Rs 258.50, while inter students will have to pay Rs 306.

How schools can apply

Schools have to visit the official website of the UP Board at upmsp.edu.in. On the homepage, they will see a link for applying for compartmental or improvement exams. Upon clicking on that link, they will be directed to a new page, where they will to log in using ID, password and security code. After that, they can fill application forms.

Class 12 students can apply for the exam for any one of the subjects from three streams - Arts, Commerce, and Science. Similarly, Class 10 students can take only one exam. The Board has not released the dates for compartmental exams.

