UP Board Students Who Failed 10th in 2020, Await Clarity on Assessment Rules

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is yet to announce the criterion on which class 10 students will be promoted. If UP Board decides to go the way of most boards and decided to promote students based on internal assessment, it might put the future of over four lakh students in jeopardy. Last year, about four lakh UP Board matric students had failed to clear their boards and had registered to re-appear in 2021.

Concerns regarding these students increased as the UP Board asked schools and universities to share internal assessment marks given to students set to appear for class 10 exams this year. Board has asked schools for class 9 marks, and marks for pre-boards, and half-yearly marks of Class 10 students.

This year, a total of 27,72,656 students had registered themselves to appear for the UP Board Class 10 exams. However, many who failed last year have no idea how they are going to get promoted. More than four lakh Class 10 students across the state board have been spending their days in confusion. They have again registered for the Class 10 examination.

Many schools, however, claim that they do not have any record of class 9 exams since the board never asked for the same in the past. It is still unclear what the future holds for such students who do not have any record for the previous year’s examination and those who failed Class 10 exams too.

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP), Prayagraj has declared that it is ready to hold board exams for both Class 10 and Class 12 students. This decision was taken by deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma in a high-level meeting on Monday. According to Sharma, all the preparations are in place and the board is awaiting the central government’s approval.

The final dates of the examination have not been announced yet. The exams will take place based on a syllabus that has been slashed by 30 per cent due to the loss of instructional hours.

