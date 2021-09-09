UP Board to Conduct Improvement Exams For Class 10, 12 Under CCTV Surveillance

The marks improvement examination for classes 10 and 12 of Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) or UP Board will be conducted under the surveillance of CCTV cameras, media reports said. The step has been taken to ensure zero cheating or malpractices during the offline examination scheduled to begin from September 18. The board is holding the offline exam for those students who are not satisfied with their results. This year, the board did not conduct the exams due to the novel coronavirus pandemic restrictions and promoted the students based on their previous years/semesters performance.

According to various media reports, officials have been instructed to set up a control room in every district to conduct the offline examination. These control rooms will be connected with the state-level command centre in Lucknow.

The board has already released the schedule of marks improvement examinations for the students who are dissatisfied with their Class 10 and 12 board results 2021. Students can download the exam schedule from the official website of the board. The two-hour duration exam will be conducted from September 18, 2021, to October 6, 2021, under the surveillance of CCTV cameras.

According to a press release issued by the UP Board, the marks obtained by the students appearing for the improvement examination will be considered final. Their results declared on July 31, 2021, will become invalid.

UP board has received a total of 79,286 applications for the improvement of marks. Of the total applications, 37,931 applications are class 10 students while 41,355 are from class 12.

The board released the results of classes 10 and 12 in July. Later, the board sought applications from the students who were not satisfied with their results to appear in the marks improvement examination.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here