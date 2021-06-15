UP Board To Finalise Evaluation Formula For Class 10, 12 By This Week

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will soon announce the results of students of classes 10 and 12, whose board examinations were cancelled by the state government due to COVID-19. It is being expected that the UPMSP will finalise the formula for calculating the marks of the students by this week after which it will declare their results. This time the board has been asked by the state government to not release the merit list.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma said in a statement that the formula for the board result will be decided soon. He said, “We will not wait for the evaluation policy of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). The pattern of the UP Board is different from CBSE. As soon as the formula for calculating the marks is finalized, the UP Board will release the result.”

The Uttar Pradesh government has constituted a committee under the chairmanship of Additional Chief Secretary Aradhana Shukla to decide the formula for preparing 10 and 12 results. The final decision on the evaluation criteria of UP Board Result 2021 will be taken based on the recommendations of the panel.

On June 7, Shukla presided over a meeting of UPMSP held with representatives of government, principals of unaided and private schools, and parents’ associations to discuss their suggestions regarding the marking policy for class 10 and 12 students.

It was suggested in the meeting that the students of Class 12 should be awarded final marks on the basis of their Class 12 pre-board exam and Class 11 half-yearly and annual examinations performance. For calculation of Class 10 marks, the results of Class 9 and Class 10 pre-board examinations should be considered for preparing the result.

Over 56 lakh students have registered for the UP Board Class 10 and 12 exams. 29.4 lakh students have registered for the 10th board exam and 26.1 lakh students have registered for the 12th board exam.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here