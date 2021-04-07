UP Board Class 10, 12 Exams Postponed till May, Check Revised Datesheet

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP), Prayagraj has postponed the class 10 and 12 board exams due to the Panchayat elections. The examinations were earlier scheduled to be held from April 24, however, the same will now be conducted in May. CBSE, CISCE, and other boards have also postponed their exams to be held in May-June due to the pandemic.

The UP panchayat elections are scheduled to be held in four phases on April 15, 19, 26, and 29. State deputy CM Dinesh Sharma had earlier said that the panchayat elections require more staff for which school teachers are deputy on duty hence it would lead to a change in Board Exam Dates.

“Teachers’ duties are also imposed in the elections, so the Election Commission had requested to change the dates of the examination," Sharma had said at Lucknow University earlier.

The UP Board examinations will now start from May 8 and conclude by May 30.

May 8 - Hindi

May 10 - Pali, Arabic, French, Music Vocal

May 11 - Home Science

May 12 - Painting, fine arts

May 13 - Sanskrit

May 17 - English

May 18 - Commerce, Stitching

May 20 - Agriculture

May 22 - Science

May 24 - Gujarati, Urdu, Punjabi, Bengali, Marathi

May 25 - Mathematics

May 8 - Hindi

May 11 - Urdu, Punjabi, French

May 12 - Business Organisation and correspondence

May 13 - Economics, Geography

May 17 - Food science and technology, banking, computer technology and maintenance, computer, agriculture science, agriculture economics

May 18 - English, French, Pali

May 19 - IT, ITES courses, Agricultural Entomology

May 20 - Mathematics, Chemistry, History

May 21 - Industrial organization

May 25 - Economics, Physics

May 27 - Sanskrit

May 28 - Civics

Over 56 lakh students will be appearing for UP Board class 10 and 12 exams. This year, a total of 56,03,813 students have registered for the Class 10 and 12 board exams. Out of the total students, 29,94,312 students have registered for Class 10 board exams while 26,09501 for the intermediate exams. A total of 31,47,793 boys and 24,56,020 girls will be writing the UP board exams in 2021.

Considering the loss of instructional hours caused due to COVID-led school shutdown, the UP Board has reduced the syllabus by 30 per cent for the academic year 2020-21.

In 2020, as many as 83.31 per cent of students cleared the class 10 exams. For UP Board class 12 exams, the pass percentage stood at 74.63 per cent in 2020. To pass, students need to obtain 35 per cent marks. UP Board has started giving digital mark sheets from last year. In 2020 too exams were marred by COVID-19.

