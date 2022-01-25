UP Boy Wins Fit India Quiz Prelims, Final Winner to Get Rs 3.25 crore

Divyanshu Chamoli a student of Delhi Public School, Greater Noida has won the preliminary round of the first-ever Fit India Quiz. The results of the sports and fitness quiz were announced today by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports. Another student from UP, Shashwat Mishra of Sunbeam School, Lahartara, Varanasi won the second position.

The third spot has been grabbed by Arkamita of Baldwin Girls High School, Bengaluru, who is also the top scorer of Karnataka. The quiz has prize money of Rs 3.25 crores which will be given out to winning schools and students at various phases of the quiz.

Also read| Just Disciplined, Says Chandigarh Girl to PM Modi’s Question on Why so Serious

The top scorers of the preliminary round will move into the state round and compete to become their respective state champions. The preliminary round of the Fit India Quiz, saw participants from 13,502 schools from more than 659 districts across the country. Out of the total, 361 schools across 36 states and UT have now been shortlisted for the state rounds.

As many as 36 school teams will be selected from the 361 schools that have been selected for the state round and they will move to the national round that would take place later this year.

The main aim of the quiz is to create awareness among students about India’s rich sporting history and to also tell them more about India’s centuries-old indigenous sports and our national and regional sporting heroes.

Read| Can School Textbooks Say Bose Was First PM of India?, West Bengal Asks Syllabus Committee to Investigate

The preliminary round of the quiz was conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA). It would be telecast on Star Sports and webcast on multiple social media channels. The winners of the quiz at each level would win cash prizes. “The winners of the quiz at each level would win cash prizes (the school as well as the two participants) and the honour to be called India’s 1st Fit India State/National level Quiz Champion," reads the official notice by PIB.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.