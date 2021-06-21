UPMSP Releases UP Board Class 10, 12 Evaluation Criteria

The Uttar Pradesh government has finalised the formula to promote the class 10 and 12 state board students. The exams were cancelled due to the prevailing Covid-19 situation in the state. The formula for evaluation criteria of the board students has been devised by the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPSMP).

Different formulas have been created for 29 categories of students, according to Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma. Class 10 students will be promoted automatically if their class 9 marks or class 10 pre-board marks are not available. The value of Class 9 marks will be 50 per cent and the remaining 50 per cent will be calculated from Class 10 pre-board exams.

Similarly, the intermediate or class 12 students will be considered pass if their class 11 marks and class 12 pre-board marks are not available. Students of class 12 will be judged on three parameters - 50 per cent marks will be calculated from the overall marks obtained in Class 10, 40 per cent in Class 11 and the remaining 10 per cent marks will be taken from the class 12 pre-board exams.

This year no merit list will be issued by the UP Board. The students who won’t be satisfied with the result preparation formula can take the exam, Sharma informed. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has approved the evaluation formula as well.

The decision will impact 56,04,628 students of class 10 and 12 in Uttar Pradesh. As many as 29,94,312 candidates had registered for UP board exams, out of which, 19,825 candidates were enrolled privately while the rest were regular students. For class 12, more than 26.10 lakh candidates were registered, out of which 25,17,658 were regular students while 92,658 were private students.

However, after scrapping the board exams in the state, a 11-member committee was constituted by the government to come up with the evaluation criteria process for grading the class 10 and 12 students. The committee was headed by Aradhana Shukla, additional chief secretary of secondary education.

