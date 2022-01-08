UP CM Yogi Adityanath Distributes Smart Phones, Tablets to Students

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday distributed smart phones and tablets to students and said this will help them have access to information about employment opportunities and prepare for competitive exams.
Smart phones and tablets are being distributed among 1 crore students in the state which will enable them to have access to digital content for free. The youth will have access to the information about employment schemes by just a click. The government is also making arrangements for preparation of competitive exams and the students won’t need to go outside for the same, he said.
The chief minister also unveiled the statue of Rashtra Sant Brahamleen Mahant Avaidyanath at Guru Gorakshnath Vidyapeeth in Bharohia development block, and launched 20 projects worth Rs 68 crore. Of these, 15 projects worth Rs 50.48 crore were inaugurated, while the foundation stone of five projects of Rs 17.31 crore was laid.
Read|2022 UP Polls: Want Yogi Adityanath to Contest from Mathura, MP Harnath Singh Writes to Nadda
Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.