UP College Exams Cancelled For All Except Final Year Students

The Uttar Pradesh government on June 8 said the university and college examinations for the academic year 2020-2021 have been cancelled in the state in view of the Covid-19 situation, and students will be promoted on the basis of internal assessment.

However, the decision will not apply to students who are in the final year, and they will need to sit for the exams which will probably be held in the month of August.

Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma made the announcement and said around 41 lakh students will benefit from this decision. The first-year students of undergraduate and postgraduate courses will be directly promoted to next year. The second-year undergraduate students will be promoted on the basis of first-year results. He also said even though all the first-year graduate students will be promoted, their marks will be determined by the results of second-year exams that they will take in 2022.

Sharma also said no practical exams will be held for the final year students and they will be evaluated only on the basis of theory papers.

Earlier, the UP Board had cancelled the exams for class 10 and class 12 amid the pandemic. A special committee was formed to decide the criteria for evaluation as the future of 56 lakh students hangs in the air. On June 7, the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) conducted a meeting with district-level officers, but the board is yet to issue the marking criteria.

The board had also asked parents, and representatives of all schools to send their suggestions for the evaluation criteria. The Board might go for class 9 results, and marks of pre-boards and half-yearly exams to promote class 10 students. Similarly, the class 12 students could be evaluated on the basis of half-yearly and results of class 11 exams.

