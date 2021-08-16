Uttar Pradesh Schools Reopen for Classes 9 to 12 in Two Different Shifts

The Uttar Pradesh government has allowed reopening of schools for classes 9-12 from today across the state with strict adherence to Covid-19 guidelines. lasses will be conducted in two shifts. The first shift will run from 8 am to 12 noon and the second from 12.30 to 4.30 pm. Classes will be held in secondary schools from Monday to Friday.

All the schools have been asked to strictly follow Covid-19 guidelines on the school premises. Both the students and staff will have to abide by the existing Covid-19 norms.

However, for classes 1 to 8, schools will continue to remain closed. Notice in this regard was earlier issued by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led UP government in view of the improving situation of Covid-19 pandemic in the state.

On Monday morning, students were seen coming back to their respective schools. They were seen wearing masks.

Schools re-open for classes 9th to 12th from today with COVID19 protocolsStudents will attend school in two shifts -morning & evening, with 45 mins time interval for sanitisation: Principal, City Montessori School, Station Road, Lucknow Visuals from Lucknow & Moradabad pic.twitter.com/60PrzvcD5Y — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) August 16, 2021

Educational institutions have been asked to ensure the proper arrangements for sanitizers, infrared thermometers and masks. The schools have been directed to make sitting arrangements keeping social distancing norms in mind.

On August 2, a high-level meeting was held in Lucknow, after which it was decided to open all schools with half capacity from August 16. Students who to attend the physical classes will have to submit a ‘consent letter’ signed by their parents seeking their permission to join the offline classes.

According to officials, schools will be re-opened for the students of classes 6 to 8 with half capacity from September 1. As of now, no decision has been taken to open schools from classes 1 to 5 in the state.

Meanwhile, the government has asked the college administrations that the process of admission at the graduation level should be started from August 5.

