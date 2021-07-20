UP DElEd 2021 Applications Begin, More Details At Updeled.Gov.In

The application for UP DElEd 2021 has started at https://updeled.gov.in/default.aspx. Interested candidates can apply for the course latest by August 10. There are 2,31,600 seats out of which 67,000 seats are in government colleges. Those applying for the course must ensure that they are aged between 18 and 35. The price of the application form for General and Other Backward Classes category is Rs 500. For those belonging to Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe, it is Rs 300.

Only those who have a graduation degree from any recognised college or institution will be eligible for applying. Students who belong to OBC and General category will need a minimum of 50% marks in graduation while the applicants who belong to SC/ST category will require 45% marks in graduation.

Selection will be done on the basis of merit lists that are released by the authorities. The first round of seat allotment will be done between August 18 and August 30, followed by the second round of allotment which is scheduled for 13 September and 24 September. Any other details or updates regarding the admission or session can be accessed through the official website.

If you are willing to apply for UP DElEd 2021 follow these steps:

Step 1: Open any internet browser of your choice and visit https://updeled.gov.in/default.aspx

Step 2: On the homepage of the website you will see a tab that reads, ‘UP DElEd Admission’. Click it

Step 3: You will be taken to a new page where you will find an option that reads ‘Candidate Services’. Under the section you will find the “Registration” tab. Click on it.

Step 4: On being directed to the registration page started by filling the ‘Candidate Registration Part-1’ under the ‘Registration Form’ column. Subsequently fill all other forms and details with accurate details.

Step 5: Attach all documents asked and pay the fees.

Step 6: Once done, cross-check all details and hit the submit button

Step 7: Take a screenshot and print the successfully submitted page for your reference.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here