UP Girl Sania Mirza Clears NDA Exam, Set to Become Country's First Muslim Female Fighter Pilot

Imagination is the highest kite one can fly, this saying has been reaffirmed by Sania Mirza, a resident of Jasovar in the Mirzapur district of Uttar Pradesh. Sania has cleared the National Defence Academy (NDA) exam securing 149th rank and now wants to become a fighter pilot. If she is able to become one, she would be the first Muslim woman to achieve this feat.

Defying all odds in her way, Sania worked towards her goals and is now ready to get her name in the history books. Coming from a humble background, things were not easy at home with Sania. Her father Shahid Ali works as a TV mechanic. But all could not deter her from her path.

She always looked up to has conFlight Lieutenant Avni Chaturvedi, the first fighter pilot in NDA, as her inspiration.

Sania told ANI “I was very much inspired by Flight Lieutenant Avani Chaturvedi & seeing her I decided to join NDA. I hope the younger generation will someday get inspired by me".

The budding air force officer secured the second position in the 19 seats reserved for women in the NDA. There was a total of 400 seats for both men and women in the National Defence Academy Examination 2022.

Sania’s village is elated with her success. Reacting to her daughter’s success, Sania’s mother said, “Our daughter has made us and the entire village proud. She inspired every girl in the village to follow their dreams."

Sania credits her family and the coaching centre for her success.

Talking about Sania’s educational background, she completed her studies from primary to matric at Pandit Chintamani Dubey Inter College of the Jasvor, a small village in Mirzapur. She completed her 12th from Gurunanak Girls Inter College. She was the district topper in Class 12.

After passing 12th, Sania prepared for NDA at a coaching centre and finally crack it. She has received her joining letter and is now required to supposed to NDA Khadakwasla in Pune on December 27.

