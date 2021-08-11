UP MGNREGA Recruitment 2021: Apply for 1276 Vacancies, Salary Up to Rs 28,000

The Uttar Pradesh government has invited applications under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) in the state. As many as 1276 vacancies have been notified Interested candidates can visit sewayojan.up.nic.in and apply for the same.

Out of the total vacancies, a total of 191 additional program officers, 197 assistant accountants, 774 technical assistants and 116 computer operators will be hired.

The government has also implemented the ‘first come first serve’ policy in the recruitment process. The application of three early candidates from each category will be sent to the related department for certification, and they will be selected if deemed fit for the job, informed rural development commissioner Awadesh Kumar Tiwari.

The recruitment process is taking place across 74 districts including Lucknow, Ayodhya, Aligarh, Agra, Bareilly, Azamgarh, Basti, Chitrakoot, and others.

For the post of additional program officer, a postgraduate degree from a recognised university or other higher education institute is necessary. Candidates having degrees of MBA, MCA and MSW will be given preference. The salary of an additional program officer will be Rs 28,000 per month.

Those applying for assistant accountant post should possess a BCom degree from a recognised university. They will be paid Rs 11,200 per month. Technical assistants must have a diploma in Civil, Mechanical or Electrical Trade. Their salary will also be Rs 11,200 per month.

Finally, the candidates applying for the post of computer operator should have an O Level certificate in computer applications. The salary for the computer operators will be Rs 11, 200 per month.

