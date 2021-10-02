UP Govt Asks Schools to Waive Off School Fee for Female Students

With aim of increasing female enrolment, the Uttar Pradesh government has asked schools to offer fee waivers to female students. “If two sisters are studying in the same private school, then the school can waive off fee for one of them," CM Yogi Adityanath said in a recent notice.

If the private school does not waive the fees, then the state education department would make arrangements to pay the fees of that girl child, said the chief minister. “Many people are unable to pay fees during the Corona crisis, this initiative will help them," said the chief minister.

The announcement has come after there were many school dropouts reported across the country as an aftereffect of COVID-19 led economic slump. Apart from this, the state is also offering scholarships worth Rs 3900 crores.

Not just Uttar Pradesh but demands for fee waivers have been raising from across the country. All India Parents Association (AIPA) has asked the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to waive off the board exam registration fees for classes 10 and 12 students, especially for students from government schools and underprivileged backgrounds.

