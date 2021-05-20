UP Govt Bans Schools from Increasing Fees for the New Academic Session

The Uttar Pradesh government has imposed a ban on the increase in fees at all the schools under the UP state board as well as for private schools. The decision was taken due to the ongoing pandemic situation.

The State Deputy CM and Secondary Education Minister Dinesh Sharma said that the reason behind taking this step is that since families have been financially affected due to Covid-19, it would be a burden for parents to pay fees. He added that regular salary must be paid to teachers and staff. Classes are being conducted through the online mode due to the pandemic.

Meanwhile, a decision on the UP board exams is likely to be announced soon. The UP Board had postponed the board exams of classes 10 and 12 and officials will take a decision after reviewing the situation. Most of the other boards including CBSE, CISCE, NIOS and several state boards have canceled their class 10 boards and postponed the class 12 exams.

Students and various parents association have been demanding cancellation of the class 12 board exams. A plea has been filed by lawyer Mamta Sharma before the Supreme Court seeking directions to the Centre to cancel the class 12 CBSE and CISCE exams. It stated that results should be declared based on ’objective methodology’ within a specified time frame.

In a similar case, the India Wide Parent Association had written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking cancellation of offline exams for class 12 students. It said that “students are studying in class 12 for more than 1.5 years now," and raised concerns over the physical health of students as well as academic losses.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here