UP Govt Issues Guidelines for Reopening Schools for Grades 1-8; Classes to Resume from February 10

Twice a week classes, 50 percent student strength, and mandatory written consent from parents are some of the guidelines issued by the Uttar Pradesh Government for reopening of physical classes for grades 1 to 8 amid COVID-19. The state has decided to reopen classes 6 to 8 from February 10 onwards and classes 1 to 5 from March 1 onwards.

According to news agency ANI, a timetable for class one to class eight has also been announced by the state’s Director of Basic Education, Sarvandra Vikram Bahadur Singh.

All school authorities have been asked to take COVID-19 prevention measures as the classes resume. Schools will also provide mid-day meals to the students while ensuring precautionary measures.

As per the guidelines, classes will only be held two times a week and only 50 percent students can attend at a time. It will be mandatory for all the schools to get a written consent letter from parents to send their students to classes. Parents will also give complete information about the student's health status and their national and international travel if any.

For those who do not wish to attend school and continue to study from home, the option to study online will be provided.

Earlier this month, the Haryana government also reopened its schools for classes 6 and 8 with shortened duration. The classes will be held from 10 am to 1.30 pm and students will have to bring a certificate from any health centre or a doctor that says they do not have any COVID-like symptoms. They will also have to bring a written consent from their parents.

Meanwhile, the Odisha government is also working on a detailed Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to resume physical mode of teaching for class 1 to 8 students and schools across the state are likely to reopen soon. Anganwadi centres across Odisha have already started functioning from February 1.

Uttar Pradesh will be one of the first states to resume school for lower primary classes. Over one crore 83 lakh children are currently enrolled in more than 1.5 lakh primary and upper primary schools under the Basic Shiksha Parishad, UP.