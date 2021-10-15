UP Govt Offers Free Coaching for UPSC Civil Services, NEET, JEE, How to Enrol

The Uttar Pradesh government is offering free coaching for aspirants to prepare for competitive exams including JEE Main, NEET, UPSC civil Services, UPPSC among others. Interested can apply for admission for the coaching at the official website, abhyuday.up.gov.in. Interested candidates can apply till October 20.

The govt claims to have enrolled 500 IAS officers, more than 450 IPS officers, more than 300 IFS officers and experts in various disciplines, who offer training to aspirants in respective fields through live classes and virtual mediums.

To be selected for the classes, candidates have to clear an online exam. The test for NEET aspirants will be held on October 22 from 2 pm to 3:30 pm. For JEE candidates it will be held on October 21. For CDS and NDA aspirants entrance test will be held on October 25 and for UPSC and UPPSC the exam will be held on October 26. The time of the exam will remain the same from 2 pm to 3:30 pm.

The expected date to publish the result of the entrance test on the website is October 29. Coaching classes will be held from November 15.

‘Due to the lack of resources in the training arrangements in the private sector for competitive examinations such as Civil Services, JEE, NEET, NDA, CDS etc., children from rural areas and poor income families, despite being talented, meritorious and diligent and hardworking, these examinations Due to which their talents are not properly developed and the society is also deprived of their services. In such a situation, there has been a need to establish pre-examination training centres in the state sector for the guidance of all the youth of state for competitive preparation under the guidance of subject experts, according to the syllabus, the level of competitive examinations is changing from time to time," reads the official website.

Examinations conducted by Public Service Commission, examinations conducted by UP Public Service Commission/Subordinate Service Selection Commission/other recruitment boards/institutions etc., JEE (Mains) and NEET conducted by NTA. NDA, CDS, other military services, paramilitary, Central Police Force Recruitment Related, PO, SSC, BEd, TET, and other competitive exams among others are covered under the programme.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.