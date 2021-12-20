UP Govt Schools to have 113 Holidays in 2022, UPMSP Issues Calendar

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has released the academic calendar for government primary, and upper primary schools, for the 2021-22 session. As per the calendar, in the year 2022, there will be 237 days of education in the secondary level schools of Uttar Pradesh. Further, there will be 113 days holiday/Sunday and around 15 days have also been fixed for board exams.

The Secretary of Uttar Pradesh basic education department released the official notification only for Basic Shiksha Parishad schools. It was also announced that the timing of basic primary and upper primary UPS schools will be from 9 am to 3 pm in the winter session and 8 am to 1 pm in the summer session.

The District Magistrate has the authority to approve two extra local holidays for government schools, no other officer except DM is prescribed to do the same. Holidays on Hartalika Teej, Karva Chauth, Sanktha chaturthi (Sankashti Chaturthi) will be only given to female teachers and girls of government PS/ UPS.

As per the notice, the summer vacation timing will be from May 21 to June 30, however, the winter holidays have not been announced by secondary education. The winter holidays in Basic Education Council schools have been included in the calendar. Though all national festivals like Republic Day, Independence Day, Gandhi Jayanti will be a holiday, they will be celebrated in the school by teachers and students.

According to the official holiday calendar for primary and upper primary and junior high school, the Basic Shiksha Parishad has allotted the winter vacation from December 31 to January 14. The academic calendar of the UP Board for the 2021-2022 session was released by the director of Secondary Education Vinay Kumar Pandey.

