UP Govt to Connect Youth with Vocational Education via Mega Placement Camps

In an initiative to connect the youth with skill development and vocational education, the government has started offering practical training in various industries including health sector, operation of oxygen plants among others.

The government has chalked out an action plan to train over 3 lakh youths in various skill training schemes in the next six months. The government is also going to organize mega placement camps in over 25 districts soon to provide employment opportunities to more youths of the state.

In addition, to strengthen Covid Control management, the government is imparting training to more than 41,000 youths for general duty assistant-critical care, as covid frontline workers, emergency medical technicians, medical equipment technology assistants and more. Around 15,000 youth are to be trained as Oxygen Plant Operators. Presently, nearly 371 candidates are getting training.

Government ITI trainees getting the benefit of on-job training for the first time has brought a significant change. By March 2022, around 10,000 trainees of the state ITIs will be given practical training in industries. In coordination and participation with industries, as many as 14356 trainees will be imparted training on shop-floor under the Dual System of Training. With this initiative, these trainees will get employment in the same industrial units.

Through the Chief Minister’s Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme, about 50,000 candidates will be provided apprenticeships in industries by March 2022. For this, a campaign will be run to register trainees. So far, the government has provided apprenticeships to 10,000 youths in various industries in the state. The government’s plan is to provide skill training in areas with high employment potential. Rapid preparations are being made in this regard.

