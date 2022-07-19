UP Govt to Have New Policy to Regulate Madrasas, Focus on Science Education

The Uttar Pradesh government is working on a new policy to regulate the madrasas prevalent in the state. The UP cabinet held a meeting on July 19 to discuss a new policy to further regulate madrasas in UP.

Under the new policy, the government aims at making admissions more transparent and emphasizing science education. Further, new teachers will be appointed in the traditional educational institutes. As per reports, efforts are being made to hire Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) qualified teachers only in madrasas.

There are 16,461 madrasas in the state, out of which 560 receive government grants. This is in addition to the state government’s plans to modernize madrasas. It is currently running several schemes to offer modern education along with religious education in madrasas.

Uttar Pradesh government had earlier said that it would constitute a committee to fix the minimum age for admission in madrasas on the lines of various education boards including the CBSE and ICSE.

The cabinet meeting held today also decided to constitute 18 new Nagar panchayats, increase the area of 20 municipal corporations, and boost the organic and natural agriculture facilities will be boosted in the Bundelkhand region among other major decisions.

