Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

EDUCATION-CAREER

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #RajasthanCrisis #BoardResults#CricketCoronavirus
News18 » Education and Career
1-min read

UP Govt to Reduce Class 10, 12 Board Exam Syllabus By 30% Due to Covid-19 Pandemic

Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma said the remaining 70 per cent syllabus will be divided in three parts and the classes will be conducted online or through other means.

PTI

Updated:July 16, 2020, 7:28 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
UP Govt to Reduce Class 10, 12 Board Exam Syllabus By 30% Due to Covid-19 Pandemic
Image for representation. (Getty Images)

The Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday decided to reduce the syllabus of Classes 10 and 12 in its schools in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

"The government has taken an important decision to reduce the syllabus of the state secondary education board classes by 30 per cent due to the coronavirus pandemic," Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma told reporters here.

The UP Board of Secondary Education conducts examinations for Classes 10 and 12.

The deputy CM said the remaining 70 per cent syllabus will be divided in three parts and the classes will be conducted online or through other means.

"The first part will be taught online or through videos of teachers according to subjects or through Doordarshan. The second part of the syllabus will be self-study and the third will be project work to be completed by students," Sharma said.

He said a standard operating procedure will be prepared for evaluation, monitoring and teaching.

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
Loading