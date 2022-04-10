UP Govt to Set Up Medical Colleges in Sambhal, Maharajganj

The Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday signed an MoU for setting up medical colleges in the state’s Sambhal and Maharajganj districts under the public-private partnership mode. The MoU was signed in the presence of CM Yogi Adityanath at his official residence here, a statement said.

Adityanath said for the first time in the state medical colleges are being set up through the PPP mode and asked the medical education department to proceed ahead in a time-bound manner. The chief minister said the work of setting up the medical colleges is being taken forward by the reputed institutions–Shri Siddhi Vinayak Trust, Bareilly and Shanti Foundation Trust, Maharajganj.

The construction of medical colleges with the partnership of the private sector will be taken forward on a war footing, he said. The state government has set a target of establishing medical colleges in Maharajganj and Sambhal districts by 2024, he added.

