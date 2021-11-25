UP Govt to Transfer Money For School Uniform, Bags to 60 Lakh Students By November-end

The Uttar Pradesh government is likely to transfer the money for uniforms, sweaters, shoes, and school bags to the students in the government and government-aided schools by the end of November. This year, the amount will be sent to the bank account of the parents. The amount will be provided to as many as 60 lakh children in the second phase of the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).

Around 1 crore 20 lakh students have received Rs 1100 in the first phase of DBT. As many as 1 crore 80 lakh students are enrolled in schools affiliated with the Basic Shiksha Parishad.

The Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan is also collecting details of children who reported that the money did come to their account but then went back. The administration is training teachers and principals to resolve this situation.

The government has instructed them to download the DBT app again and add the contact details of parents. This will help during the verification of documents. The app will also reflect whether a bank account is linked with Aadhaar. In case, the bank account is not linked, the officials have been asked to get it done at the earliest.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched this scheme on November 6. The amount is provided for classes 1 to 8 students enrolled in government and government-aided primary schools.

An official statement reads, “For uniforms, shoes, socks, sweaters and school bags, the parents of the students from Classes 1 to 8 studying in government primary and aided schools will be given money directly in their accounts. About Rs 1,800 crore will be spent on this." Meanwhile, the state government has also decided to provide scholarship and tuition fee reimbursement to 15 lakh students of classes 11 and 12 from November 30 onwards.

