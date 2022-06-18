UP Inter Results Declared: 81.21% Pass, Divyanshi Tops UP Board 12th Exams, Girls Perform Better Than Boys

It’s a happy result for UP Board 12th students. Even as the UP Board could not touch last year’s record of 97.88%. This year, as many as 85.33% of students have passed the exam. The pass percentage is still more than 2020, when 83.31% of students who took the exam had passed it and in 2019 when 80.07% of students passed UP Board 12th exams.

As many as 22,37,578 students appeared for UP Inter exams. Of these, as many as 19,09,249 students passed the paper. The overall pass percentage is at 85.33%.

Notably, exams were not held in 2021, thus by that regard, the 2022 result is by far the best in recent times. Like in 10th results, in 12th too girls have performed better than boys. As many as 81.21 per cent of boys have passed. This year, the top rank has also been obtained by Divyanshi.

UP Inter Result 2022: Merit List

As many as 28 students have got ranked in the top 10. Out which as many as 15 are girls. Not just the rank but both rank 1 and rank 2 have been obtained by girls in UP Board 12th Result 2022.

Rank 1: Divyanshi from Fatehpur with 95.4% marks

Rank 2: Ashika Yadav from Prayagraj with 95% marks

Rank 3: Yogesh Pratap from Barabanki with 95% marks

Rank 4: Balakrishnan from Fatehpur with 94.20%

In UP high school Prince Patel from Kanpur has topped the UP 10th board exam 2022. He is a student of Anubhav Inter College, Kanpur.

A total of 46 schools across Uttar Pradesh have got less than 20% results. This means less than 20 per cent of students in these schools have passed. Of these, most schools are private with as many as 43 schools having less than 20% pass percentage. Two government-run schools and one aided school too got results below 20%.

Students who have not checked their results can do so here –

UP Board claims that it completed the evaluation process of 2.25crore copies of both classes 12 and 10 within 16 days. More than 1.25 lakh teachers were involved in this process. Despite having completed checking by May 8, UP Board is declaring its results today, June 18. The Board has received flak about this. The results are only being announced now after the UP Chief Minister Yog Adityanath asked officials to declare results at the earliest.

