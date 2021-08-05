UP ITI Admission 2021: Helpline Numbers Issued To Solve Queries of Candidates

The application process has begun for admission in government and private Industrial Training Institutes (ITI) of Uttar Pradesh from August 4. The last date of application for admission to ITI is August 28. All the eligible and interested students have been advised to fill the application form online by visiting the website of the State Council for Vocational Training (SCVT) http://scvtup.in/. To solve the queries of the candidates in filling the form and to provide registration-related information, the council has now issued helpline numbers.

Harikesh Chaurasia, Special Secretary and Executive Director, Vocational Education and Skill Development Department of the state shared the numbers. Candidates can contact these four phone numbers— 0522-4047658, 9628372929, 0522-4150500 and 7897992063.

He said that the e-form and detailed information regarding the admission process is also available on the official website of the council.

The SCVT has not conducted any entrance test for ITI registration. Admission will be granted to candidates into the ITI Certificate course based on the merit list. The concerned authority will release the UP ITI 2021 merit list online. The candidates will be able to check the merit list by entering their date of birth and application number. All those candidates whose names will appear in the list will be called for the counseling and seat allotment in ITIs.

Meanwhile, UP Director General Training and Employment has reduced about 1.5 lakh seats of ITI. According to media reports, instructions have also been given to close the third shift in private ITIs. The SCVT has instructed all ITIs to make necessary preparations to promote quality technical education.

There are 305 government and 2,939 private ITIs in the state. There are 1,20,575 students in government ITIs and 3,71732 students in private ITIs. The ITIs in the state are providing skills to students in 67 trades.

