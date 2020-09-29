UP ITI Merit List 2020 Released at apps.vppup.in; Here's How to Check

The Vyavasayik Pareekha Parishad (VPP) earlier today released the UP ITI first Merit List 2020 for the National Council of Vocational Training (NCVT) and State Council of Vocational Training (SCVT) on their official website at apps.vppup.in.

The merit list of the UPTU ITI 2020 consists of the names of the candidates who’ve been shortlisted for admission to NCVT and SCVT courses offered by ITI institutes in UP. The second round of the UP ITI 2020 results will be announced soon.

The UP ITI 2020 counselling process will be held and candidates will be called for counselling process based on their rank secured in the UP ITI first merit list released today. Candidates will be awarded seats in ITI institutes in Group A & B trade colleges based on their merit rank. All eligible candidates must attend the UP ITI 2020 counselling and seat allotment round which will take place offline. Candidates must visit the venue with all their necessary documents and certificates. If any of the eligible students is not present for UP ITI 2020 counselling on the given date and time, their candidature and admission will be cancelled.

Candidates must note that the last day of reporting in ITI for admissions is October 5, 2020.

With the pandemic situation still being strong in the state, the Vyavasayik Pareeksha Parishad has decided to publish the UP ITI Merit List 2020 online.

Follow the simple steps provided below to check: