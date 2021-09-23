UP JEECUP 2021 Third Counselling List to Be Out Soon; How to Check Online

The third counselling list for seat allotment under the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination Polytechnic, UP JEECUP 2021 will be released today. According to the counselling schedule issued by JEECUP, the third list is slated to come out today (September 23), however, the time has not been confirmed yet. Candidates will be able to check the list online on the official website of UP JEECUP 2021 once it gets uploaded.

The counselling process for admissions under UP JEECUP 2021 began on September 14 with the first counselling list. It was followed by another list on September 18 giving candidates to freeze seats for admission. This year 1.7 lakh candidates had qualified for the UP JEECUP. Admission to the various polytechnic courses in UP are given on the basis of rank secured in UP JEECUP.

UP JEECUP Counselling 2021: Here’s how to check the third counselling list online

- Log on to the official website of Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination Council jeecup.nic.in

- Click on the Seat allotment result of Counselling 2021 for Round 3 on the homepage of the website (Will be live after the list is released)

- You will be redirected to a new tab that will ask you to enter your credential

- Enter the required details like Roll number, password, security pin and click on ‘Login’

- A new webpage with the 3rd round seat allotment list will appear on your screen.

- Download the list and check it to follow the further admission process.

Candidates will get a three-day window till September 26 to complete the admission process and secure their seats by paying fees. Those who have already booked their seat but wish to withdraw their admission can do it latest by September 26. The official counselling schedule features only three counselling lists and another list might only be issued if seats remain vacant.

