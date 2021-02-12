UP Junior Teacher Recruitment 2021: Application Process to Start from February 22 at uphed.gov.in

The Uttar Pradesh Higher Education Service Commission (UPHESC) has announced the recruitment of assistant teacher and headmaster in government-aided basic/ junior schools across the state. The Uttar Pradesh Junior Teacher Recruitment 2021application process will begin February 22 onwards on the official website of Uttar Pradesh Higher Education Department at http://uphed.gov.in/. The last day to apply for UP Junior Teacher Recruitment 2021 is March 8, 2021. A total of 1894 vacancies have been notified under this recruitment. The eligible candidates will be selected through Super TET 2021.

As per the official notification, out of total vacancies, 1504 seats are available for assistant teacher and 394 seats are available for the headmaster. Interested ones can check the UP Junior Teacher Recruitment 2021 eligibility criteria, selection process and other details here.

UP Junior Teacher Recruitment 2021:

Essential qualification:

For the assistant teacher: The minimum educational qualification is graduation. The candidates should also have done B.Ed/BTC/D.El.Ed or 4-year of B.El.Ed from any recognised university.

For headmaster: Applicants must have passed B.Ed/BTC/D.El.Ed or 4-year of B.El.Ed from any recognised university and has experience of 5 years in teaching.

Passing CTET/ UTET is also mandatory.

The age limit for UP junior teacher recruitment is 21 to 40 years.

UP Junior Teacher Recruitment 2021 Selection Process:

UP Higher Education Board will conduct the selection process for junior teacher and headmaster in government-aided basic schools on the basis of written test and interview. Those applying for the same within the stipulated date will be allowed to take the written exam. The UP junior teacher written exam 2021 is scheduled to be conducted on April 11 in multiple shifts. As per the official notification, the UP junior teacher written exam 2021 will have two papers -- paper 1 will have 50 MCQ questions while paper 2 will have 100 questions. For more details, candidates are advised to keep a check on UPHED official website.