UP Madarsa Board Result 2020 Released at madarsaboard.upsdc.gov.in, Know How to Check

UP Madarsa Board Result 2020 | The Uttar Pradesh Madarsa Education Council (UPMEC) has announced UP Madarsa Board result 2020 today. The UP Madarsa Board result was released by the examination body on its official website - madarsaboard.upsdc.gov.in. The results were announced for Munshi/Maulvi (Secondary)/ Alim (Senior Secondary)/ Kamil and Fazil examination.

Candidates will be asked to enter a ten-digit roll number along with the security key to check the score. The examinations were conducted from February 19 to March 5. Close to 1.5 lakh students had appeared for the exam this year.

UP Madarsa Board Result 2020 When and Where to check

Step 1: Visit the official website at upsdc.gov.in

Step 2: Now, click on UP Madarsa Exam Results 2020

Step 3: A new window will appear

Step 4: Select your year from drop down menu and type in the 10 digit roll number and captcha code

Step 5: UP Board Madarsa Result 2020 will appear on screen

All students should cross-check the basic information mentioned on the marksheet with that of their admit card. In case of any query get in touch with the board officials as soon as you can. Students who think the marks given in each subject are less than what they had expected can send their papers for revaluation. All details regarding the same will be released soon on the official website.