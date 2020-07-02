UP Madarsa Board Result 2020: Yogi Govt Announces Cash Reward, Tablet for Toppers

UP Madarsa Board Result 2020 | Uttar Pradesh Madarasa Education Board on Wednesday announced the UP Madarsa Board results 2020 on its official website at madarsaboard.upsdc.gov.in. Soon after the announcement of the Madarsa Board results 2020, Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government said that top ten toppers from each course - Munshi, Maulvi (equivalent to secondary), Alim (equivalent to senior secondary), Kamil (equivalent to graduation) and Fazil (equivalent to post graduation) - would be given Rs 1 lakh and a tablet each as a reward.

Moreover, students from secondary and senior secondary courses who have secured top three positions in Maths, Computers and Science subjects will be rewarded with Rs 51, 000, Zee News quoted state minister for minority welfare and Muslim waqf Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi as saying.

UP Madarsa Board declared the results for examinations conducted for Munshi/Maulvi (Secondary)/Alim (Senior Secondary)/Kamil and Fazil courses from February 19 to March 5. Approximately 1.5 lakh students had sat for the exams this year in across 552 examination centres.

This year, the overall percentage of UP Madarsa Board result 2020 was 81%. As many as 1,15,650 students have cleared the exam.

Here's a list of toppers in UP Madarsa Board Result 2020:

A student named Mohammed Kaif Khan has topped in Munshi, Maulvi (equivalent to secondary) exam with 89.33%. He has studied from Kanpur-based Madarsa Islamia.

Another student named Mohammed Naeem has topped in Alim (equivalent to senior secondary) with 96.80%. He has studied from a Raebareilly-based Madarsa.

Mohammed Adil Khan from a Badaun-based Madarsa has secured the first rank in Kamil (equivalent to graduation) exam with 83.06%.

In Fazil (equivalent to post graduation) exam 2020, Salim Akhtar from Badaun has secured the first position with 83.75%.

If a students has still not checked the results, then he/she can see it now by following the steps mentioned below. The student will be asked to enter a ten-digit roll number along with the security key to avail the scorecard.

UP Madarsa Board Result 2020: Where and How to check